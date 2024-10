Coloradans have been pretty clear about where they stand on abortion, voting down three measures establishing personhood across a span of 6 years. But protecting the right to abortion and providing taxpayer funding for abortion are two different things, and Amendment 79 asks voters to do both. Watch a Reality Check by Shaun Boyd and see her sources below.

