Worst Colorado Rockies season in franchise history comes to an end

The worst season ever in the history of Colorado Rockies baseball has come to an end.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland looks on before being ejected for an on-field incident in the first inning during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sept. 2, 2025. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rockies wound up with a record of 43-119 this season after a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon against the Giants in San Francisco.

They wind up with the worst record in Major League Baseball this season, which is the first time that's ever happened. The team with the second-worst record was the Chicago White Sox, who ended their season with a record of 60-102.

The Rockies' previous worst season was two years ago, when they lost 103 games and won only 59.

It was tough going for Colorado from the start. Early on in the season, in early May, the Rockies fired manager Bud Black. At that point, they had a 7-33 record, and Dick Monfort, team owner and CEO, said, "our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better." At the 50-game mark, they made history with the worst start in the modern era of professional baseball.

Colorado finished 25-56 at Coors Field, the most home losses in franchise history. The previous high was 46 in 2012.

2025 also marked the third straight year that the franchise eclipsed 100 losses.