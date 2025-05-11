Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black, bench coach Mike Redmond; Owner calls this season "unacceptable"

The Colorado Rockies on Sunday fired manager Harry Ralston "Bud" Black and bench coach Mike Redmond, the team announced in a statement.

With a record of 7-33 so far this season and not only being last in the National League West, but also having the worst record in the league, team owner, chairman, and CEO Dick Monfort said "our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better."

"Our play this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable," he said. "While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball."

Manager Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on May 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Last year, the Rockies finished second-to-last in the MLB with a record of 61-101 and in 2023, they finished third-to-last in the MLB at 59-103.

The Rockies on Sunday beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 in Denver but lost to the Padres 21-0 on Saturday; the team's eighth straight loss, its worst defeat of the season so far, and the worst shutout loss in franchise history.

CBS Sports reports that Saturday was the 10th time in franchise history the Rockies allowed at least 20 runs in a game, nine of which happened at Coors Field.

Third Base Coach Warren Schaeffer has been named interim manager through the season and Hitting Coach Clint Hurdle has been named interim bench coach, the team announced.

Black got his start in the league pitching for the Seattle Mariners in 1981. He went on to play for the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians), Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and then returned to the Indians. He went on to serve as pitching coach for the then-Anaheim Angels in 1999 and was rehired in 2015 by the now-Los Angeles Angels as a special assistant to the team's general manager. He then managed the Padres from 2007 to 2015 and joined the Rockies in 2017.

"I want to thank Bud Black and Mike Redmond for their contributions to the organization across their eight years here," Monfort said. "I appreciate their hard work and dedication and wish them nothing but the best going forward."