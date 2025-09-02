Colorado Rockies reach 100 losses for third straight year

The Colorado Rockies have reached 100 losses for the third straight year. They fell to the San Francisco Giants 7-4 at Coors Field on Tuesday night.

Relief pitcher Angel Chivilli #57 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after giving up a two run home run to Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 2, 2025 in Denver. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The season started out on a bad note for the Rockies -- to the tune of a 7-33 record -- and that led to the firing early on of Manager Bud Black.

Firing the manager didn't help things much.

With a few week still remaining in the regular season, they have been eliminated from the playoffs and are on pace to finish with the worst record in the MLB. They're also very likely going to wind up with the worst season in franchise history.

Tuesday's loss also started out on a bad note. Pitcher Kyle Freeland was ejected along with two Giants players after a scuffle broke out in the first inning and the benches cleared.