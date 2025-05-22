Colorado Rockies record worst 50-game start in the modern era of professional baseball

The Rockies have made history, and not in a good way. With Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado fell to 8-42. That's the worst 50-game start in the modern era (since 1901).

Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies walks back to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning as catcher Rafael Marchan of the Philadelphia Phillies throws the ball around the horn at Coors Field on Thursday. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The Rockies are 5-20 at home and have been shut out seven times this season.

"The Rockies' run differential (-150) ... is nearly twice as bad as the next worst team. There's no sense denying that luck exists on both sides of extreme performance, but this Rockies team appears to be every bit as bad as its record indicates," wrote R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports earlier this week.

Earlier this month the organization fired longtime manager Bud Black and named Warren Schaeffer the interim manager.

Nothing has really been going right on the ballfield for the Rockies for several seasons. As CBS Sports notes, the organization hasn't made the playoffs since 2018 and hasn't won a playoff series since a run to the World Series in 2007.