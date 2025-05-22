Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado Rockies record worst 50-game start in the modern era of professional baseball

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Colorado Rockies firing of Bud Black doesn't come as a huge surprise
Colorado Rockies firing of Bud Black doesn't come as a huge surprise 06:08

The Rockies have made history, and not in a good way. With Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado fell to 8-42. That's the worst 50-game start in the modern era (since 1901).  

Philadelphia Phillies v Colorado Rockies
Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies walks back to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning as catcher Rafael Marchan of the Philadelphia Phillies throws the ball around the horn at Coors Field on Thursday. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The Rockies are 5-20 at home and have been shut out seven times this season.

"The Rockies' run differential (-150) ... is nearly twice as bad as the next worst team. There's no sense denying that luck exists on both sides of extreme performance, but this Rockies team appears to be every bit as bad as its record indicates," wrote R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports earlier this week.

Earlier this month the organization fired longtime manager Bud Black and named Warren Schaeffer the interim manager.

Nothing has really been going right on the ballfield for the Rockies for several seasons. As CBS Sports notes, the organization hasn't made the playoffs since 2018 and hasn't won a playoff series since a run to the World Series in 2007.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.