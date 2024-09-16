Strong wind gusts, a strong to severe storm possible in Denver on Tuesday

A strong low-pressure system is approaching, leading to a big pattern change across Colorado.

It will be breezy on Monday in Denver with gusts up to ~25-30 MPH. Temperatures are slightly cooler but remain above average with highs in the 80s across the Front Range. A quick shower is possible Monday afternoon and evening, any strong to severe storms will stay confined towards the southwestern corner of the state.

The weather ramps up as we head overnight Monday into Tuesday. Strong to severe storms will return for Tuesday afternoon, and winds ramp up. Isolated wind gusts to 50 MPH will be possible by Tuesday evening.

The First Alert Weather Team will also be watching for a strong line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop by Tuesday afternoon. Storms will be scattered across I-25, increasing in organization as they push east across the Eastern Plains. This is where the greatest severe potential exists for wind gusts in excess of 58 MPH.

A slight taste of fall is expected both Friday and Saturday, highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.