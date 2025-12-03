Watch CBS News
See how much snow has fallen in Colorado and parts of the Denver area with Wednesday's storm

Snowfall began tapering off Wednesday afternoon in the largest snowstorm so far this season on Colorado's Front Range, and some impressive snow total results have come in from many different areas. In the hardest hit areas, snowfall numbers reached near a foot.

The blast of moisture that moved in overnight, coupled with colder temperatures, made road conditions slick and icy and brought traffic to a crawl at times. No large school districts in the Denver metro area called off classes for the day, but many districts in the Colorado Springs area to the south went on a delayed start Wednesday morning.

snow1.jpg

The largest snow total reading so far was in Colorado's foothills in Genesee -- 10.3 inches.

Other readings, as of 4 p.m., were as follows:

Arvada: 9.4

Bailey: 8.1

Rye: 8.0

Louisville: 7.7

Nederland: 7.5

Niwot: 7.0

Littleton: 6.9

Kassler: 6.8

Evergreen: 6.8

Black Forest: 6.4

Timnath: 5.0

Colorado Springs: 5.0

The official National Weather Service station for Denver, which is located at Denver International Airport, showed a reading of 3.5 inches at noon. In the late afternoon a new reading was not available.

The storm rolled in from the Pacific Northwest into the Rockies and is departing to the southeast, bringing light snow as far south as Texas. 

