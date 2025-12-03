First big winter storm of the season in Colorado brings slick morning commute along the Front Range

Colorado's first big winter storm of the season is in full swing this Wednesday morning, delivering the heaviest snowfall just in time for the commute and causing slow, slick travel along the I-25 corridor and the foothills.

Most of the Denver metro area will end up with 3–6 inches, with the higher totals on the south and west side and lower amounts east of I-25.

Areas farther east and northeast will see much lighter accumulation as dry air pushes in and limits totals there.

Snow will gradually diminish through the day, ending in Fort Collins by noon, tapering in Denver by late afternoon, and lingering the longest across the Palmer Divide, where flurries may stick around tonight.

Even as the main storm weakens, a few brief, heavier bursts of snow could redevelop behind the main band this afternoon.

Skies clear later tonight, any remaining moisture will freeze quickly, especially across the foothills and the Palmer Divide.

Evening lows are expected to dip into the upper teens and low 20s, creating patchy ice and potentially slick conditions during the evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for most of the foothills, and portions of the I-25 corridor through this evening.

After this storm moves out, Colorado turns milder into the end of the week.