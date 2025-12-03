Watch CBS News
Local News

Planes are being deiced at Denver International Airport as snow flurries continue

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Snow continued to fall at Denver International Airport on Wednesday evening, and the FAA has a notice posted that deicing operations are ongoing.

A Federal Aviation Administration ground stop for the airport that was in place in the early evening due to snow and ice expired at 6 p.m.

A winter weather advisory for Denver that was in effect during the day also expired at 6 p.m.

denver-international-airport.jpg
A plane is de-iced on Wednesday on the tarmac at Denver International Airport. Denver International Airport

In an early afternoon social media post, airport officials said "If you're headed to DEN, don't forget to check with your airline for the most updated information before heading to the airport." They also thanked the crews doing the deicing, as well as ramp and maintenance crews: "Thanks to the staff who are braving the elements today to get you on your way!"

The snow total for the airport early Wednesday afternoon was 3.5 inches. Updated totals weren't available at nightfall.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue