Moisture still pushing into Colorado, but Denver won't get much more snow. Find out why.

More snow will fall overnight and into Friday morning in Colorado.

On Thursday evening a big winter storm system was moving across Arizona and starting to move into sections of New Mexico.

The storm will develop into an Albuquerque Low, which tends to focus the heaviest snow in southeastern areas of Colorado. The system will bring a surge of new moisture, especially in the southern and southeastern parts of the state. That heavier snowfall in the northern Front range will only reach as far north as Douglas County.

Denver won't be getting big upslope and therefore will only see another inch or two. A lot of the snow in Denver is still going to melt as it hits the roadways due to warmer temperatures, but drivers should still be prepared for the possibility of a slick commute Friday morning.

Castle Rock could see between 2 to 6 new inches of snow with this storm and foothills areas like Conifer, Evergreen and Bailey will see 1 to 3 new inches of snow. Colorado Springs could see 4 to 7 inches and Pueblo could get 3 to 6 inches.

By Friday afternoon the snowfall will clear out and colder temperatures -- mostly in the low 30s -- will remain.