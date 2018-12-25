First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

Having lived through and reported on many major weather events, including everything from droughts and floods to blizzards and tornadoes and has seen how the weather deeply affects people. He has been a TV and Radio broadcaster in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region since 1986.

He is, perhaps foremost, an optimist, which is a good thing to be when people tend to blame you for the bad weather. But no matter what the sky is doing, Dave looks forward to coming to work, and he always tries to bring a little sunshine into the lives of his audience, no matter what it's doing outside.

As far back as his senior year in high school, Dave knew he wanted to work in television, but he assumed it would be delivering news. After graduating in 1987 from Colorado State University/Pueblo (formerly University of Southern Colorado) with a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications/journalism, he found his direction shifting. His interests were definitely looking up - literally. Everything Dave wanted to know was now in the sky. He went on to earn a Certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

He holds the American Meteorological Society's Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of his weather broadcasts. Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition.

Dave is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorology Society and holds the Television Seal of Approval from both organizations.

Dave has worked as a weather anchor at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico; KOAA-TV in Pueblo/Colorado Springs, Colorado; and at KREX-TV in Grand Junction, Colorado. He also worked as a news reporter/anchor for KHOW-Radio and KOA-Radio in Denver, and as a Disc Jockey for KCCY, KRYT and KDZA, in Pueblo. In September 1993, Dave accomplished the goal he had set for himself in college by joining CBS4 as a meteorologist.

Dave spends a lot of his time every year teaching thousands of elementary school children across the Front Range. Encouraging students to become part of the CBS4 team by becoming Junior Weather Watchers.

Dave participates in and emcees numerous fundraising events for nonprofit groups throughout the year. He feels the community has given him so much and this is his way to give back.

In fact, Dave recently was inducted into the Pueblo South High School Hall of Fame for his work in broadcasting and helping the community.

His hopes for the future are to continue to work for CBS4. Living in Denver, which he thinks is the "greatest city in the country," means playing golf when the weather is nice, skiing when it's snowing, and coaching his kids soccer and basketball teams in-between.

Just The Facts

• Position: First Alert Meteorologist

• Role model: My mother

• Dream job: Indy race car driver

• What keeps you in Colorado? This is home, born & raised here

• Alma Mater: Colorado State University - Pueblo, Mississippi State University, Starkville

• Star sign: Leo

• Year hired: 1993

• First TV appearance: 1987, KOAA-TV, Pueblo

• Hobbies: Golf, racquetball, coaching his kids basketball, football and soccer teams

• Favorite food: Anything on my plate

• Favorite musicians: Carlos Santana, John Mellencamp

• Favorite sports team: Denver Broncos

• Favorite vacation spot: Disney World

• Favorite word: Graupel

• Favorite noise: Rain on the roof

