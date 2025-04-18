Watch CBS News
Weather forces postponement of Colorado Rockies Friday game, Saturday game will start late

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Winter blast of cold and snow continues into Saturday in Colorado
Snowy weather in Denver has led to another Friday outdoor event postponement. The Colorado Rockies announced midday Friday that their evening game against the Washington Nationals is off, and it is being moved to Sunday evening.

Athletics v. Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies is seen on the field in the snow during the game between the Athletics and the Rockies at Coors Field on April 4. Dustin Bradford/MLB Photos via Getty Images

 
On Thursday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced that Friday night's Sublime concert was being postponed to Monday.

Snow has been falling throughout the day Friday in the Mile High City, and it is expected to continue overnight. As a result of the possibility for more precipitation on Saturday morning, the Rockies have also moved the start of their Saturday game from 1:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Sunday will now be a doubleheader. The Rockies and Nationals will play games at 2:10 p.m. and then 6:10 p.m. Separate tickets are needed for each game. People who already purchased tickets for Friday's game should know that their tickets are valid for the later Sunday game only.

The Rockies are looking to turn things around after a disastrous start to the season. Their current record is 3-15.

