First Alert Weather Day Friday for cold and snow across Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Weather Day Friday for cold and snow across Colorado 02:23

Winter weather is making a comeback! Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for snow and cold. With the warm temperatures we've had the last few days, the pavement temperatures are quite warm. As a result, there will initially be a lot of melting on hard surfaces. Roads will be wet to icy Friday morning and worse in the afternoon.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Light to moderate snow showers will continue through the day on Friday through Saturday morning.

gfs-fr-snow.png
CBS

At this point, it looks like the Denver metro area may see a total of around 2 to 5 inches of snow, with most accumulation on grassy surfaces. Areas in and near the foothills will see 4 to 10 inches, and some mountain areas may wind up with 6 to 15 inches of snowfall through Saturday morning.

fawd-details.png
CBS

There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for the northern mountains with Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for the Southern mountains.

all-winter-alerts.png
CBS

The snow will be heavy, wet and slushy. Heavy snow could break branches in and near the foothills. Shake the trees to alleviate the weight of the snow and drive slow. Conditions will improve Saturday afternoon into Sunday with a nice Easter on the way. Sunday should be partly cloudy with a high near 60 for Denver.

easter-peeps-forecast.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

