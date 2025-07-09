Colorado is heading into prime time for flash flooding events; North American Monsoon season is underway

With the recent deadly flash floods in Texas and New Mexico, it's important to remember that monsoon season has begun for the southwestern part of our country and flooding is one of the hazards that comes along with it. And that includes Colorado, where many areas of our state are susceptible to flash flooding given the right weather patterns.

Some of the most at-risk areas include those in and around burn scars from former wildfires.

Debris lays along the Guadalupe River after it was swept up in the fatal flash flooding on July 8, 2025 in Ingram, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas. Jim Vondruska / Getty Images

The North American Monsoon officially starts June 15 and runs through Sept. 30. In Colorado, the prime time for monsoon storms typically runs from mid-July through early September. The monsoon is just a reversal of the overall wind pattern that can bring up copious amounts of moisture to Colorado and neighboring states from the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of California and even the Pacific Ocean.

The flow can sometimes be enhanced or super-charged when on occasion remnants of tropical disturbances can add even more moisture to the reversed wind direction.

The recent devastation in Texas and New Mexico can also occur in our home state and has happened before. One of the most glaring examples happened in 2013 when torrential thunderstorm rains flooded out several mountain canyons -- including Big Thompson and St. Vrain -- with several days of moisture. This caused widespread flash flooding from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12 that year, causing nine deaths.

File photo of a large section of Highway 34 completely washed out from flooding of the Big Thompson River in the Big Thompson Canyon in Larimer County, Colorado, on Sept. 14, 2013. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

That was not the first time the Big Thompson had a deadly flood. In late July of 1976 a huge group of thunderstorms stalled over the Big Thompson River Basin dropping over a foot of rain in about 4 hours over the area. Since it was July, thousands of people were camping, fishing and recreating in the canyon area. A total of 144 people were killed.

File photo of the Big Thompson River 1976 flood Steve Larson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Even though Colorado is a long way from the flooding problems in New Mexico and Texas this week, it is important to remember this time of year the next flash flood causing storms could happen right here in the Rockies.

It's important to plan for when our turn may arrive. Here are some things you can do to be ready:

- Sign up for emergency alerts on your phone.

- Never drive through floodwaters. If you can't see the bottom of the road. Turn around, don't drown. Six inches of water can stall out your car and a foot of water can carry it away.

- If you live in or are staying in a flood prone area, have a go-bag ready so no time is wasted gathering what you want to take.

- Talk to you kids and loved ones to make sure everyone knows what to do when the weather turns.