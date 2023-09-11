Lyons remembers deadly Colorado floods 10 years later, reflects on recovery

It's been 10 years since the Colorado floods of 2013 caused billions of dollars in damage, destroyed over 2,000 homes, and took nine lives.

"It was like a line. Before and after the flood," said Diane Dandeneau. Her home was damaged in the flood and she was trapped by the waters for three days.

Dandeneau's small hometown of Lyons was devastated by the flood.

"It wiped out our town," Dandeneau said.

Flooding in Lyons in 2013 Wechsler Family

This weekend, the community gathered to commemorate the somber anniversary. Talking about the flood's toll, and what recovery has looked like.



"I can't express how elated I am to be here with all of you and to be celebrating what at one point was the worst thing to happen to an awful lot of us," said Sen. John Hickenlooper, who was governor at the time of the floods.

"Getting our community back. And what that means is finding all our displaced residents we possibly could and letting them know that there's new affordable housing for them," said Lyons Mayor Hollie Rogin.

Of the nine lives lost, one was from Lyons: Gerald Boland. A teacher who died while searching for his wife.

"They got separated. He waited there for my mom for as long as he felt like he could and he was afraid she went back to the house. So he went back to the house to try to make sure she was alright," said Brent Boland, Gerald's son.

Brent's mother wasn't there. But floodwaters were. They took his father's life.

"I know how hard you fought. The last lesson that you taught to me," Brent sang to the crowd, performing a song he wrote about his father's death, "high water bring him back to me," he sang emotionally.

Brent Boland performs at Sunday's ceremony. CBS

"As hard of a situation as it was to lose your dad, especially in that manner. To see how he touched so many lives and how those people were able to give back so that his family was taken care of was, you know, beyond humbling, and I'm so appreciative," said Brent.

Gerald Boland CBS

A small town remembering the flood, with grit, grace, and gratitude.

"This is healing. This is good," Dandeneau said.



The final recovery project for the town of Lyons was completed in fall of last year. It created a pedestrian bridge to connect both sides of the town. Now Rogin says it's time to close this chapter and continue healing.

