Bond lowered for Colorado woman accused in shooting at Main Event entertainment complex

A judge on Monday lowered bond for the Colorado woman accused of a shooting inside a Main Event entertainment complex in February.

A security image released by the the Douglas County Sheriff's Office from the Main Event shooting shows the scene inside in February. Douglas County

Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders faces over 100 charges for allegedly shooting wildly inside the business after a fight broke out with a woman she reportedly had conflict with dating back to middle school. Another woman, however, was hit by the gunfire four times.

"I love everyone and I thank the judge so much for paying attention and doing what was right," said Crowley-Sanders' mother Trianna Sanders-McNeil. "This is still going to be a long process, but keep us in your prayers and pray that what needs to come to light will come to light."

23rd Judicial District Court Judge Elizabeth Volz lowered the bond to a $250,000 cash bond after it had been set at $1 million. The district attorney argued against lowering the bond, saying Crowley-Sanders was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The incident inside the entertainment complex preceded more trouble outside, where Crowley-Sanders' step-brother Jalin Seabron was shot and killed by an arriving Douglas County Sheriff's deputy.

Investigators said Seabron was pointing that handgun toward several people and refused commands to drop the gun from the deputy, but Seabron's family and their attorney Tyrone Glover dispute claims made by the sheriff's office and say the video contradicts those statements. They say the deputy failed to identify himself as a law enforcement officer and maintain that the shooting was not justified.

23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler has said he has not seen reason to bring charges against the deputy in the case.

"I don't have any charges that I believe I can bring related to the use of deadly force that I'd have a good faith basis for," said Brauchler.

Crowley-Sanders' family said they planned to work with bail bondsmen to obtain the money needed to get her out of jail where she could return to her young son. The judge ordered that she wear a GPS monitor while out on bond. Her next court date is in late July.

"Navaeha we cannot wait to receive you back in to the community and we will be with you every step of the way. As you honor yourself and you honor this process," said Shofner.