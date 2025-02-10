Colorado police say suspect, victim fought in bathroom of Highlands Ranch entertainment complex before shooting

Bond has been set at $1 million for a Denver woman accused of shooting and injuring another woman inside an entertainment complex in the Denver metro area over the weekend. It happened late Saturday night in Highlands Ranch at Main Event, which features bowling and other family-friendly games.

CBS

Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders, 23, faces charges including attempted murder and assault.

Arrest papers say the suspect and victim were acquaintances and that the two people got into a fight in a bathroom before shots were fired. The victim was shot eight times but survived.

Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders Douglas County

Then, outside in the parking lot, responding deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly wouldn't put down a gun he was carrying.

So far police haven't said if or how the two shootings are related.

"We'll see how it plays out in the parking lot when a sheriff's deputy encounters an armed guy -- we'll get a chance to investigate that, but I dont want to prejudge the situation," said District Attorney George Brauchler.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the deputy who fired shots in the parking lot is on administrative leave.