Suspect's family moves to block release of camera footage of fatal shooting at Colorado entertainment center

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the family of a man fatally shot by a deputy during a shooting at Main Event intends to file an objection to the release of footage of the shooting.

Denver resident Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders is facing 104 charges in connection with the Feb. 8 shooting inside the popular entertainment center. Authorities said she was in a fight with another woman in the bathroom of the Main Event in Highlands Ranch before shooting the alleged victim multiple times. That person survived the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the fight spilled over into the parking lot as Crowley-Sanders exited the building along with her step-brother, Jalin Seabron.

Investigators said Seabron was pointing a handgun toward several people and refused commands to drop the gun from a deputy at the scene. At that point, officials said, Seabron turned toward the deputy, who fatally shot him. The sheriff's office said the interaction was caught on camera.

On Sunday, authorities said the public defender representing Crowley-Sanders provided a notice of intent to file an objection to the release of the video and audio recordings of Seabron's death. The sheriff's department expressed dismay and said the release of the video would be delayed.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has a duty to inform the public of the status of this investigation. The community deserves to see the facts for themselves, and that time will come. We ask for patience while the legal process plays out," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. "We urge the community not to be misled by inaccurate information from individuals who do not have all the facts."