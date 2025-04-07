Douglas County district attorney says Colorado deputy was justified in deadly shooting of man outside Main Event

Response in Highlands Ranch by deputy in February was a justified shooting, DA says

A Colorado sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man outside The Main Event in Highlands Ranch.

The deputy's shooting and killing of Jalin Seabron on Feb. 8 has been called unjustified by Seabron's family and their attorney.

George Brauchler, district attorney for Colorado's 23rd Judicial District, said in a news conference on Monday that he did not believe the evidence showed that Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Moore violated the law when he shot Seabron outside the family-friendly entertainment venue.

Colorado 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler says in an April 7, 2025 news conference that a Douglas County sheriff's deputy would not face any criminal charges related to the Feb. 8 deadly yshooting of Jalin Seabron. CBS

"I don't have any charges that I believe I can bring related to the use of deadly force that I'd have a good faith basis for, and even if I said 'yes,' and I don't, I would also have to believe that I had a reasonable likelihood of success at trial in prosecuting those charges and I do not," Brauchler said on Monday.

"So for legal reasons, evidentiary reasons, and ethical reasons, I find that the shooting," he continued, "that it was a justified use of deadly, lethal force under Colorado law."

A separate news conference by Seabron's family took place after Brauchler's outside the district attorney's office. A number of protesters and supporters of Seabron's family were also at the district attorney's office.

Since the day of the shooting, Seabron's family and their attorney have said that Seabron only had a gun out to try to protect family members who were with him after the initial shooting inside the venue.

Seabron's father, Dennis Crowley, said in that news conference that his son was "such a beautiful soul" who was "gunned down like a dog" and that "the way that Douglas County was chosen to handle this is despicable."

A T-shirt reads "JUSTICE FOR JALIN SEABRON" outside the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office in Castle Rock on Monday, April 7, 2025. CBS

The shooting occurred just before midnight on Feb. 8 at The Main Event at 64 Centennial Blvd. A shooting had occurred inside the venue, and a woman was later arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in that shooting. Before she was arrested, however, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy responded to calls about the shooting and found a man, later identified as Seabron, with a handgun in the parking lot.

The deputy, armed with a rifle, approaches him and shouts, "hey, drop the gun! Drop the gun now!"

A few seconds later, the deputy shot Seabron, who died of his injuries.

Investigators said Seabron was pointing that handgun toward several people and refused commands to drop the gun from the deputy, but Seabron's family and their attorney Tyrone Glover dispute claims made by the sheriff's office and say the video contradicts those statements. They say the deputy failed to identify himself as a law enforcement officer and maintain that the shooting was not justified.

Several people have since been arrested and charged in connection with the initial shooting that took place inside The Main Event.