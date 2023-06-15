Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Nuggets parade and rally: How to watch

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A rally and parade for the Denver Nuggets takes place today, and you can watch it on CBS News Colorado.

The coverage starts at 9 a.m. and continues through the end of the parade, which should be around 1 p.m. 

Expect lots of fun fan interviews, reports from the tops of fire trucks moving through the parade with players, execs, owners and coaches on them and analysis of the Nuggets first-ever NBA Championship.

nikola-jokic.png
Nikola Jokic celebrates Monday night's Game 5 win. CBS

The coverage will be live on air and on the CBS News Colorado Streaming Network.

If you miss it, we'll have an encore presentation of the parade tonight on the CBS News Colorado Streaming Network.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.