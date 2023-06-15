Denver Nuggets parade and rally: How to watch

A rally and parade for the Denver Nuggets takes place today, and you can watch it on CBS News Colorado.

The coverage starts at 9 a.m. and continues through the end of the parade, which should be around 1 p.m.

Expect lots of fun fan interviews, reports from the tops of fire trucks moving through the parade with players, execs, owners and coaches on them and analysis of the Nuggets first-ever NBA Championship.

Nikola Jokic celebrates Monday night's Game 5 win. CBS

The coverage will be live on air and on the CBS News Colorado Streaming Network.

If you miss it, we'll have an encore presentation of the parade tonight on the CBS News Colorado Streaming Network.