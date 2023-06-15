Denver police officer at Nuggets parade struck by fire truck and rushed to hospital

A Denver police officer was struck by a fire truck along the Nuggets' NBA championship parade route on Thursday. The officer was struck at 13th and Cherokee Street and rushed to the hospital with injuries to his left lower leg.

Video from witness Brian Willie shows officers rushing to the injured officer's aid immediately after the crash.

"Truck was turning right onto Cherokee from 13th," Willie told CBS News Colorado in a Twitter message. "Officer struck and stuck under front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of truck watching, trying to calm crowd and worried for officer."

Horrible situation as @DenverPolice swat officer runnover by Denver fire truck carrying JOKIC AND Murray at 13th & Cherokee @nuggets pic.twitter.com/oeea2g4G3c — Brian Willie (@bwillie) June 15, 2023

The officer's injuries are serious. On Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department tweeted that the officer was in serious condition and stable with injuries to the lower leg. The officer who was involved is a veteran police officer assigned to the SWAT team.

UPDATE: The officer is in serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023

The crash is being investigated. Witnesses at the scene told CBS News Colorado that the officer's leg appeared to have been run over as the truck was turning at the intersection, which was the very last section of the parade route.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas talked about what happened leading up to the officer being struck by the fire truck.

"The officer was at the front passenger side of the fire truck. There were people who made their way into the street and he was trying to protect those people and he stepped closer to the fire truck," said Thomas. "He suffered a significant lower leg injury."

The officer underwent surgery at Denver Health Medical Center for injuries to his left leg.

The crash involved Denver Fire Department Fire Engine #15 which was the fire truck that NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was riding on with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and his daughter. Guard Jamal Murray as well as owners Stan and Josh Kroenke were also riding on the fire truck.

Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IIyD0xIBeF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023

Just moments after the officer was taken to the hospital, police cordoned off the area where the collision happened. CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew above the scene after the officer was struck.

There were several police officers and law enforcement surrounding the officer on the ground and the officer was rushed to the hospital with a motorcade escort.

The people on board the fire truck were escorted off and onto a SWAT vehicle after the crash. Jokic and Murray rode the rest of the way to Civic Center Park for the NBA championship rally on that vehicle, along with the trophy.

Thousands of Nuggets fans broke through the barriers lining the NBA championship parade route as players made their way from Union Station to Civic Center Park for the rally on Thursday.

During the news conference to discuss the officer injured and another shooting that occurred after the parade and rally at 17th and Curtis, Thomas said that two people were arrested during the parade and rally.