Bruce Brown leaves questions about his future with Denver Nuggets: "One more year?"

Bruce Brown hints that he might be back in Nuggets uniform next year

Throughout the regular season and the postseason, Nuggets guard Bruce Brown was a consistent and solid contributor to the team. He was generally their first player off the bench, but he was on the court for the end of final game of the NBA championship, and scored a key basket with less than 2 minutes left.

Head coach Michael Malone speaks during the Denver Nuggets rally with Bruce Brown getting the crowd excited next to him. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

During the NBA championship rally at Civic Center Park on Thursday a shirtless Brown hinted that he'd like to be back in a Nuggets uniform next year.

"I got a question for y'all," he told the crowd with a big smile. "One question, one question, one question: One more year?"

Denver head coach Michael Malone also spoke about Brown during the rally, saying Brown isn't going anywhere.

Could that really happen? CBS Sports reports that under "the collective bargaining agreement, Denver likely cannot offer him more than $7.8 million as a starting salary on a new contract. (People familiar with that annoying document know that this is because they only have his non-Bird rights and they signed him using the mini-MLE last summer.)"