NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic glad he stuck around for Nuggets parade in Denver: "I f---ing want to stay on parade"

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic on Thursday said staying in Colorado for the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade was a good idea after all. And the typically polite Joker even shockingly used a curse word to emphasize the point.

CBS

The superstar Serbian center had previously said on the court at Ball Arena -- right after Monday night's Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat -- "the job is done, we can go home now." He was forgetting about the big parade to celebrate the franchise's first NBA championship in the Mile High City, and was dismayed when he learned that the parade wouldn't be until Thursday.

But Jokic wound up looking very happy on Thursday as he rode atop a fire engine with his family during the parade through the streets of downtown. And at a rally at Civic Center Park afterwards, the huge crowd chanted "MVP" "MVP" as Jokic stood up to speak at the podium.

"You know that I told that I don't want to stay (here for the) parade," he said. "But I f---ing want to stay on parade. Yeah. This is amazing."

Nikola Jokic speaks during the Denver Nuggets victory rally. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

"We're all going to remember this our whole life."

Jokic then proceeded to thank the hundreds of thousands of fans who came out to celebrate on Thursday.

"This one if for you, Denver. We love you," the champion said.

Before the start of the rally a fan held a sign playing off of Jokic's comments. It said "Let Joker go home."

The parade is over. The Joker can really go back to his hometown of Sombor now.