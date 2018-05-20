Kelly Werthmann is an Emmy-winning journalist, and now CBS4's weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter. She loves calling Denver home, and has a true passion for sharing Colorado's stories.

If you've watched CBS4 News at any time over the last decade, you've likely seen Kelly -- reporting in the field, anchoring in the studio, streaming online -- she's on the air almost every morning, afternoon, or night! She has served a variety of roles since first joining the CBS4 This Morning team in 2012. From morning reporter, to late-night storyteller, weekend morning anchor, even a brief stint as sports anchor -- you name it, she's done it!

Her time on the morning show turned out to be a turbulent time in Colorado's history, with destructive wildfires and floods as well as the tragic mass shooting in an Aurora movie theater. In 2013, Kelly traded early mornings for late nights to join the CBS4 News at 10 team. As part of the late-night crew, Kelly often served as a fill-in anchor for the CBS4 Sports team. She helped cover Super Bowl XLVIII in New York and CBS4's special coverage of Super Bowl 50 in California. That launched Kelly into the CBS4 This Morning weekend anchor chair for a little more than a year before returning to CBS4 News at 10.

Then in early 2020, CBS4 launched its new 24-hour streaming channel CBS News Colorado, and Kelly proudly accepted the role as its evening anchor. It quickly became a critical platform as the coronavirus pandemic hit Colorado. People across the state, and other parts of the country, turned to CBS News Colorado for the latest information on COVID-19.

Nearly ten years into her journalism journey in Denver, Kelly returned to the "weekend warrior" team – this time as evening anchor. You can join Kelly and the dynamic weekend team every Saturday and Sunday night at 5pm and 10pm.

Kelly's broadcast journalism career began in Billings, Montana. After working in the Big Sky State for about five years, Kelly was called home to Colorado Springs where she worked at FOX21 as a general assignment reporter. Though born in Montana, Kelly (a so-called "Army Brat") was raised in Colorado Springs and considers Colorado home. When she's not Covering Colorado First, Kelly enjoys volunteering at Colorado Horse Rescue in Longmont, exploring the outdoors and snuggling up with her dog, Penny.

