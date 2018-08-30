Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 news team in August 2013. As a Colorado native and proud CSU Ram, she is thrilled to be reporting the news in her home state.

Prior to joining CBS4, Karen was a reporter for KKTV in Colorado Springs where she covered two of our state's most devastating wildfires; the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 and the Black Forest Fire in 2013.

"The way Coloradans came together during that time was inspiring. Many of the families I spoke with had just lost everything they owned and still wanted nothing more than to help others. It was truly amazing," she said.

Karen got her start in journalism in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she worked as a weekend producer and reporter for KLKN-TV. There she covered a variety of stories from the state capitol to agriculture and Husker football.

She became a journalist because she has always asked a lot of questions and feels she can be a voice for people who need answers.

Born and raised in Delta, Colorado, she graduated from Delta High School and went on to earn her journalism degree from Colorado State University. To help pay for college she worked every summer at a coal mine near her hometown.

In her free time, Karen enjoys watching movies, being outdoors and spending time with her husband, family and friends. She loves to travel but is proud to call Colorado home.

Just The Facts

• Role Model: My parents

• Job you would never attempt: Anything involving heights

• Alma Mater: CSU

• Star Sign: Capricorn

• Year Hired: 2013

• Why I am a journalist: I get to tell a new story every day

• Favorite Food: Cheeseburgers

• Favorite Sports Team: Denver Broncos

• Favorite Vacation Spot: Paris

• Favorite Word: Can

• Least Favorite Word: Can't

• Favorite Noise: My niece and nephew giggling

• Least Favorite Noise: Gum smacking

• What keeps you in Colorado? Family

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? Becoming a journalist

