

Romi Bean considers herself a Colorado native. She was born in South Africa but moved to Colorado when she was 2 years old. Romi's path to television is unconventional, to say the least. Unlike most in the business, Romi did not go to school for Communications or Journalism. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Leeds School of Business. She has worked in numismatics, real estate, sales and marketing -- but writing and journalism have always been her passion.

Romi's broadcasting career began on the radio -- an interview turned into an internship, which turned into a job as a producer, which turned into on-air opportunities.

"I've never done things the easy way. But I think that's what makes me unique and allows me to appreciate everyone else's journey. If we don't forge our own path, who knows what we'd miss out on?!"

Romi's journey here at KCNC began with a part-time opportunity covering the Broncos on CBS4 This Morning. She used the experience to learn as much as she could about anchoring sportscasts, writing stories, reporting and meeting people in the community.

She challenged herself to turn the freelance role into a full-time position -- two years of hard work and dedication later, she is a full-time sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Colorado is a state that loves its sports, and Romi is eager to discover all the unique sports stories yet to be told!

Just The Facts

Position: Sports Anchor

Year Hired: 2018

Alma Mater: University of Colorado

Role model: My parents

Job you would never attempt: Anything related to spiders and snakes (arachnologist… herpetologist… no-thanks-ologist)

Star sign: Aquarius

Hidden talent: Comedian (I think I'm funny ... still to be confirmed by others)

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Hobbies: Yoga, skiing, watching live sports, attempting to make people laugh

Favorite food: Sushi

Number of siblings: Four older brothers (hence my love for sports!)

What one word best describes CBS4: Teamwork

Least favorite household chore: Folding laundry

Favorite word: Plethora (not sure why, but I've always loved that word)

Least favorite word: Can't

Favorite noise: Laughter

Favorite music: Everything – I have a very eclectic taste in music

What keeps you in Colorado? Family, friends, and over 300 days of sunshine per year!

What's the biggest risk you've taken? Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, without training ... booked our flights a month beforehand

