Michael Malone becomes star of Nuggets parade: Says they'll win again, chugs beer, gives emotional interview

By James Herbert

(CBS SPORTS) - At the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday, coach Michael Malone upstaged the players.

Here he is saying that the Nuggets are "greedy bastards" and are "not done yet," playing to the camera as if he were a professional wrestler:

"We're not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We getting another one. And I'm out!"



Michael Malone's hilarious message at the Nuggets parade 🤣pic.twitter.com/QokeARKUGp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Here he is chugging a beer, then throwing the can into the crowd:

Lmao Michael Malone chugs on a beer, then tosses it into the Nuggets crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ht2eoZuaaj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Here he is spraying fans with champagne and hyping them up:

Michael Malone is ruthless 😆🍾 pic.twitter.com/K1QjLwuoJy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2023

your coach isn’t doing it like mine pic.twitter.com/jX0PtGVVXa — ana 🏆💍 (@murray_flurry) June 15, 2023

And then here he is, sitting in a fire truck, taking a moment to appreciate what's happening:

Michael Malone has not gotten off his fire truck yet. He is emotional right now @9NEWSSports #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iHJNYQUjla — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) June 15, 2023

After that, Malone got emotional in an interview with Altitude TV's Chris Dempsey. In less than three minutes, he smoothly transitioned from tearing up and being lost for words to cursing on live television and pledging to win another title:

In his speech at the rally, Malone shouted out numerous Nuggets individually, promised they'd bring back soon-to-be free agent Bruce Brown, again said they wanted another title and led the crowd to chant, "Dynasty! Dynasty!"

Malone took the mic again after Jamal Murray's speech to introduce Nikola Jokic. "He didn't win a third in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him," Malone said, after joking that Jokic pads his stats.

A pantheon-level parade performance.