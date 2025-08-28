Deion Sanders has "never been high a day of my life," but he says Folsom Field sure smells like weed in the second quarter

Deion Sanders: Expect a "little more physical" style of Buffaloes football this season

Folsom Field is a unique, beautiful place for a football game, and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is looking forward to having home field advantage for the first game of the season in an electric Friday night atmosphere. He's also expecting to smell marijuana smoke coming from the crowd.

During the last segment of this week's CBS Sports show "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," Bean asked Sanders what surprised him most about games at the picturesque stadium in Boulder.

"The smell of weed in the second quarter, it surprised the heck out of me, like every game," he said, referring to home games in his first two seasons.

"I'm like 'dang,'" he said, referring to the odor. "It seems like it's like a 'light up quarter.' You know what I'm saying?"

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in November. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

"So is this the quarter that y'all chose?" Sanders wondered. "I'm serious. It's a TV timeout, it never fails. And I'm like 'Wow, what's going on?' Because, you know, I've never been high a day of my life, so that's kind of new to me."

CU students and alumni will be out in force to tailgate and cheer on the Buffs against Georgia Tech Friday night, and pot is of course legal in Colorado, but they should be aware that the University of Colorado Boulder is a non-smoking campus.

"When we're alerted to the smoking of any substance in the stands, we do have security address it," said Steve Hurlbert, the university's Director of Strategic Communications.

Hurlbert pointed out that the university's website features a guide to Folsom Field that explains what fans can and cannot bring to games.

Also, for the record, Romi Bean told CBS Colorado viewers she doesn't recall any sort of second quarter tradition like Sanders described when she was a student at CU.