Coach Prime's medical team to appear at first Colorado Buffaloes 2025 camp news conference

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Coach Prime takes to social media to say he's OK
Coach Prime takes to social media to say he's OK 00:31

Head Colorado Buffaloes football Coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will speak to the media on Monday morning for the first 2025 camp news conference. This time, his medical team will appear alongside him. 

prime-presser-frame-62165.jpg
Coach Prime CBS

There has been speculation about his health after he hadn't been seen in public for some time after the end of spring practice in April. Sanders took to social media last month to say that he was OK

For the news conference on Monday, Sanders and his medical team, including representatives from CU Anschutz and UCHealth, will speak at 11 a.m. That news conference will be livestreamed on CBS News Colorado's streaming platform

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," featuring Deion Sanders, returns to CBS Colorado in August.

