Hit-and-run driver smashes through Folsom Field gate, pickup winds up on Colorado Buffaloes football field

The arrest of a hit-and-run suspect was made on Folsom Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Thursday night, police confirmed.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers were responding to a crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue before nightfall and one of the drivers left the scene. The driver of that vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, was then able to smash through a gate and enter the university football field, which is near that intersection.

A CBS News Colorado news photographer was at the scene and able to confirm the suspect vehicle had come to rest on the field, between the 30 and 40 yard line.

An image of the apparent suspect was shared by the X account for @CUBuffStats.

Police confirmed the suspect was successfully apprehended on the field, and there was no threat to anyone on campus.

There was no immediate word from police about injuries to anyone in the hit-and-run or due to the vehicle entering the university property.

The Colorado Buffaloes play an away game on Saturday against the Colorado State Rams in Fort Collins. Their next home game at Folsom Field is scheduled for Sept. 21 against Big 12 foe Baylor. CU spokeswoman Nicole Mueksch said every effort will be made to repair the apparent damage that the pickup truck made to the field.