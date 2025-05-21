"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" featuring Deion Sanders returns to CBS Colorado in August

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes remain among the biggest stories of the college football universe as they get ready to compete in the Big 12 Conference once again this season. And along with that comes the return of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."

CBS Colorado on Wednesday announced the return of the half-hour show, which airs on Wednesdays during the football season and is hosted by CBS Sports Colorado main anchor Romi Bean.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" will begin airing on Wednesday, August 27th at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado (on air and stream).

The Buffaloes were fourth in the Big 12 Conference last year.

The school jumped into the Big 12 in the 2024 season.

Sanders led Colorado to its first nine-win season since 2016 in his second year and the team played in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

As Shehan Jeyarajah from CBS Sports reports, "Sanders has done a tremendous job of preparing for his next era."

"Acquiring No. 1 tackle Jordan Seaton last year was a win both in the short and long term, and he will have a shot to transform himself into one of the Big 12's best. Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter (senior) and Julian Lewis (freshman) are both big-time talents that should keep the position rolling," Jeyarajah wrote.