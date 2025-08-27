Deion Sanders says expect a different style of Colorado Buffaloes football this season: "It's going to be a little more physical"

College football in Colorado kicks off this week, and Buffaloes fans are eager to see Coach Deion Sanders' team in action on Friday night in Boulder.



CBS Colorado's Romi Bean interviews Deion Sanders during "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" at Folsom Field in Boulder. Watch the show on CBS Colorado on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. during the college football season. CBS

What will the Buffs look like without Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and other standout players from last year's squad? Sanders says to expect a different style of Buffs football.

"It's not going to be the heroics of maybe 400 yards passing and Travis jumping over somebody, LaJohntay (Wester), Jimmy (Horn Jr.) and so forth," Sanders said on "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."

"It's going to be a little more physical. A little more rough," he said. "Defense is going to fly around (in the) second year up under (defensive coordinator Robert) Livingston, second year under (offensive coordinator) Pat Shurmur. It's going to be different. And I like different. I do. And I know how we're thinking about the game plan and what we're going to implement, but it's going to be a different brand of Colorado football."

A starting QB is named

This week Sanders announced that Kaidon Salter will be the starting quarterback.

"Kaidon has a ton of experience. He's been up under the lights before and he's a dual threat guy that can do some incredible things, especially when he's on," Sanders told Romi Bean.



Kaidon Salter of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT

Salter transferred to CU after three years of impressive play at Liberty, which included 24 starts. He won the competition over freshman Julian Lewis, but Sanders said just because a starter has been named it doesn't mean the competition is ever over.

"Every position is competition," Sanders said. "There ain't nobody just got a kickstand down and just relaxing. Everybody is going to have to to work to earn it week in and week out."

Lewis, who goes by the nickname "JuJu," is from Carrollton, Georgia, where he threw for more than 10,000 yards in high school.

"JuJu's going to get opportunities. We plan on implementing him into the game plan as well," Sanders said.

Wide receiver excited to step up

This year there might be a little bit more pressure in the wide receiver compared to other position groups, and that's because a whopping four different wide receivers from last year's Colorado roster are now on NFL teams.

Dre'lon Miller is one of the young, talented wideouts for the Buffs this year, and he joined CBS Colorado's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" show as a special guest this week. He says he's hoping to lead the charge for the wide receivers, and he said he and his fellow receivers are excited to get the chance to try to live up to the group that came just before them.

"I just emphasize a lot just bring back the 'O' adrenalin," said Miller, a sophomore whose hometown is Silsbee, Texas. "Bringing back what got me here, bringing back what got me recruited to come here and play football."

Dre'lon Miller was a special guest on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" show. CBS

"I'm just ready to get to it," he said.

Sanders says Miller "is going to give you everything he has."

"Even if he makes a mistake, he made it going full speed. So I'm excited to see his production this year. I want to make sure we use him properly and get him the ball the way he needs the ball because he's a dern receiver/running back. He can do every dern thing," Sanders said.

Bean asked Miller how he thinks things will be different in his second year in the program.

"Last year in the room I felt like I was just that dry sponge soaking up all that knowledge I can, in the receiver room, and this year I'm just a sponge letting it all out and then the new guys in the room know the standard and what our standard is held to in the room: just play free, trust your studies, trust your technique and trust the coaching most definitely. Just go out there and play with no doubts."

Friday's CU-Georgia Tech game at Folsom Field in Boulder starts at 6 p.m.