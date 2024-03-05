Watch CBS News
4 juveniles involved in car crash in northeast part of Denver metro area, 6 people taken to hospital

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Crash involving 2 cars, 4 juveniles happens in Adams County
Crash involving 2 cars, 4 juveniles happens in Adams County 00:59

Six people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a crash involving two cars in Adams County. It happened near the intersection of 88th Avenue and Dahlia Street.

Commerce City police say a car was traveling westbound on 88th when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck another car, causing it to crash into a minivan before ending up in a creek.

Police say there were four juveniles in the car that veered, and that those juveniles were all ejected from the vehicle. At least one was described as being in critical condition. 

First published on March 5, 2024 / 9:48 AM MST

