"The Landing," shelter for homeless kids in northern Colorado, breaks ground

A shelter and safe space for teenagers experiencing homelessness in northern Colorado will soon open in Loveland. "The Landing," a facility operated by The Matthews House, will soon begin renovations before opening up to house dozens of people between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.

The facility, which is a former childhood education center owned by Thompson School District, was donated by the district. Nearby Poudre School District and local elected officials also contributed to the launch of the initiative.

"It is somewhere that all of us could have used when we needed it," said Jordan Hammond, a northern Colorado young adult.

Hammond, 21, said he spent much of his childhood combating issues with maintaining stable housing.

"I've been in foster care since I was like 10 years old," Hammond said.

Hammond's friend, Edwin Ramirez, said he too has navigated parts of his life in homelessness.

"I experienced issues with homelessness around 12-years-old," Ramirez told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

Both said they had to spend many nights seeking a safe place to stay instead of doing things many of their peers did like focusing on academics or after school clubs.

"It's not fun. As a kid you are having to worry about more," Ramirez said. "It's the struggles in life no youth should have to face at this age. "Trying to get an education without getting in trouble is a big one. It definitely is a challenge."

Now, thanks to The Landing, future generations of northern Colorado teens experiencing homelessness will have a better resource to stable housing.

"It is so embarrassing asking people to stay on their couch. Having a place like this will definitely help," Hammond said.

Once open, the facility will be split into two living quarters. One half of the facility will serve teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old. The other half will serve young adults between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

"This is going to be good for people like me," Hammond said.

The facility, once renovated and opened, will have 24 hour supervision from staff. It will also feature guidance and assistance to students with their academic work.

"This is a place that is going to be helpful not just to one kid, but a lot of kids," Ramirez said.

Organizers are still working on securing permits to begin construction and renovations on the facility.

Once open, Ramirez said he believes the facility will help keep teens out of trouble while helping them prepare for life as adults.

"It definitely is better than getting thrown into a juvenile facility and doing time," Ramirez said.

"(The Landing) definitely helps kids that needed the help," Hammond said.