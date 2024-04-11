Migrant family faces eviction threat, but has potential lifeline in sight

Just four months into the year, more than 7,400 people have applied for Denver's rental assistance program, TRUA.

The demand is so high that the city has adjusted the requirements, resulting in fewer renters qualifying.

Among those affected, is a migrant family currently struggling to obtain work permits and facing the threat of eviction.

Inside their one-bedroom apartment in Denver, the Rosas family appears warm and content.

However, Carlos Rosas, the head of the household, faces the harsh realities of their situation daily.

According to CBS News Colorado, Rosas expressed frustration at their inability to secure stable employment.

"I haven't been able to get a good or stable job," Rosas said, noting his ongoing struggles to obtain a work permit.

"I go out every morning to look for work at Home Depot, construction companies, and nothing... it's just hard," he added.

Desperate for income, the family has resorted to distributing flyers and promoting their cleaning and labor services on social media, managing to earn around $400 last month.

This inconsistent income makes it challenging for Rosas to support his wife and three children.

"Instead of moving forward, I feel like we're going backward," Rosas lamented.

Since last year, Rosas and his family have called Cedar Run Apartments home, receiving assistance with rent from a family at McMeen Elementary School.

Though grateful for the help, Rosas expressed embarrassment, stating, "I want to work, I do not want to depend on anyone."

In addition to financial struggles, the family faces mounting medical bills, particularly for their youngest son, Jhan Carlos, who suffers from seizures.

With bills piling up, the family faces the looming threat of eviction, which ironically could qualify them for assistance.

"Migrants come here to look for opportunity, but sometimes we just don't get it," Rosas remarked.

The Temporary Rental Assistance Program (TRUA) is the primary program offered by the City and County of Denver to aid in rent payments.

Priority is given to those who have received court summons or eviction notices.

Rosas and his family see TRUA assistance as their only option for relief.

"If I had the opportunity to go back to my country, I would," Rosas said. "The United States is a country of many opportunities, but at this point, it has been very difficult for us."

As of April 1, TRUA has distributed $5.1 million in assistance to 645 households.

Effective March 1, 2024, households may apply for TRUA if they have received a court summons, writ of restitution, or eviction notice from the Denver Sheriff's Department, received a utility disconnection notice from Denver Water or Xcel Energy, or had to move out of their previous home within the last 90 days and have secured a new rental unit in the City and County of Denver for move-in within the next two weeks.

Applications submitted before March 1 will continue to be reviewed and processed in the order received, following TRUA Program guidelines.