Lisa Trujillo's folkloric dancers again to grace Cinco de Mayo stage in Denver

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over the French in 1862. But in the United States it has become the ultimate celebration of Mexican culture.

Colorado's largest event takes place in downtown Denver at Civic Center Park this weekend. And that's where you'll find performers with Ballet Folklorico de Lisa Trujillo.

"It's going to be a beautiful celebration this year," said Trujillo, who is in charge of all the Local Stage performances this year.

Every year for more than 25 years, Lisa Trujillo and her Mexican Folkloric Dancers have graced the stages at Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival.

"They're going to do dances from Vera Cruz, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Jalisco," said Trujillo.

In their bright and colorful ranchera dresses, Trujillo's daughters Shanae and Shaleen and Assistant Director Jessica Sandstead rehearse for an intense weekend of performances.

Trujillo described the passion that drives the dancers.

"The Mexican music, it just comes from your soul and you can see the excitement from the people and the colors and the movement of the movement of the skirt is just so beautiful," she said.

All three began dancing with Trujillo as young kids and come together, returning home every Cinco de Mayo -- no matter how far their lives have taken them.

"They're still continuing it and they still have the love for Mexican folkloric dancing and flamenco," she said.

Trujillo and her folkloric dancers and other performers will delight audiences seeking the flavor of Mexico.

"You need to come and just support all the local artists," added Trujillo.

In addition to live music and dance, and food, there will be chihuahua races, a taco eating contest and lowrider show. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Civic Center Park.