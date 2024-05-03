Denver celebrates Randy Gradishar Day, Broncos Hall of Famer gives speech at Colorado Capitol

First, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and now he has his very own day in Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis declared May 3 as Randy Gradishar Day.

Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and is the latest Denver Broncos player to join the hall.

To recognize the special day, there was a special proclamation reading on the west steps of the state Capitol Friday afternoon, where the NFL great received his jersey and gave a speech.

Gradishar was joined by Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Broncos cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and the drumline Stampede at the proclamation.

"Those of us who can't join you in Ohio along with Randy are just excited to give you this hometown kickoff," said Polis.

He was a key part of Denver's "Orange Crush" defense in the 1970s, making the Pro Bowl seven times in 10 seasons, being selected as an All-Pro in 1977 and '78 and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

A tackling machine at inside linebacker, Gradishar also intercepted 20 passes and recovered 13 fumbles in a 10-year career and never missed a single game. He was a modern-era finalist for the Hall in 2003 and '08 but didn't get elected.

Gradishar thanked all the Colorado town and communities, Polis, his wife, teammates, former coaches, the Broncos organization and the fans for their loyalty to the team.

"It's very humbling to be able to receive this extraordinary recognition and it's just unbelievable for me, thank you," said the Broncos legend. "This special day is dedicated to all our Denver Broncos loyal fans for sure... you've just been the best. Thanks for being here, I want to thank you for your friendship, your support and I certainly appreciate you being here and taking the time out of your schedule to be here to help celebrate me going to the Hall of Fame."

The Broncos fell one game short of winning it all in 1977 when they allowed only 10.6 points per game.

The NFL Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 3 for the league's annual Enshrinement Week.