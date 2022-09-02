Colorado Weather: Hot Labor Day weekend on the way
DENVER(CBS)- Happy Friday! On the weather map we have to features affecting our Labor Day weekend. The first big system is the huge, hot , high pressure zone over the western half of the country.
This will keep the lower elevations of Colorado locked into the 90s thru the Labor Day Weekend and beyond!
The other weather-maker on this Friday is a dry, cold front that will slide thru overnight Friday into Saturday. There is not much moisture with this front but, it should cool temperatures over the east by just a few degrees. Denver drops to near 90 Saturday and then right back into the low to mid 90s by Sunday and Labor Day.
There is a chance for a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening from the mountains into the plains.
Sunday will be drier for most with just a few isolated storms from central Colorado into the southern mountains. Most of the state will be dry.
For the mountains after a few late day thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday it is on to drier and warmer weather on Sunday and Labor Day.
