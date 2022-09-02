Colorado Weather: Hot Labor Day weekend on the way

DENVER(CBS)- Happy Friday! On the weather map we have to features affecting our Labor Day weekend. The first big system is the huge, hot , high pressure zone over the western half of the country.

This will keep the lower elevations of Colorado locked into the 90s thru the Labor Day Weekend and beyond!

Credit: CBS4

The other weather-maker on this Friday is a dry, cold front that will slide thru overnight Friday into Saturday. There is not much moisture with this front but, it should cool temperatures over the east by just a few degrees. Denver drops to near 90 Saturday and then right back into the low to mid 90s by Sunday and Labor Day.

Credit: CBS4

There is a chance for a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening from the mountains into the plains.

Credit: CBS4

Sunday will be drier for most with just a few isolated storms from central Colorado into the southern mountains. Most of the state will be dry.

Credit: CBS4

For the mountains after a few late day thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday it is on to drier and warmer weather on Sunday and Labor Day.

Credit: CBS4