Colorado Weather: A drier and warmer weekend ahead

DENVER(CBS)- A drier pattern will be moving into Colorado over the weekend. This will not get rid of all chances for thunderstorms either Saturday or Sunday but, storms will be fewer and farther between.

Temperatures across the eastern plains will be just a few degrees warmer with 80s and 90s east and west. With 70s and 60s in the mountains thru the weekend.

Skies across Colorado should start out mostly sunny to get Saturday rolling.

There will be enough moisture to get a few isolated thunderstorms going by afternoon. With the best chance happening in the mountains.

But overall, much fewer people will be affected by thunderstorms thru the weekend.