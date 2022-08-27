Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: A drier and warmer weekend ahead

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Fewer storms popping up over the weekend
Fewer storms popping up over the weekend 03:31

DENVER(CBS)-  A drier pattern will be moving into Colorado over the weekend. This will not get rid of all chances for thunderstorms either Saturday or Sunday but, storms will be fewer and farther between. 

Temperatures across the eastern plains will be just a few degrees warmer with 80s and 90s east and west. With 70s and 60s in the mountains thru the weekend.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Skies across Colorado should start out mostly sunny to get Saturday rolling.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be enough moisture to get a few isolated thunderstorms going by afternoon. With the best chance happening in the mountains. 

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

But overall, much fewer people will be affected by thunderstorms thru the weekend.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 8:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

