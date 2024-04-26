If he wins starting job, Bo Nix will be the 14th Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning

Quarterback Bo Nix arrived in Colorado on Friday and spoke to reporters at Denver headquarters. The first-round draft pick said he's excited to be in Broncos Country.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix introduced at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on Friday, April 26, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Nix said the Broncos were his No. 1 pick, and that playing for Broncos coach Sean Payton will be surreal.

Last year's Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year started 61 games in college. That's the most in FBS history.

Now he enters a position where if he wins the starting job, there are going to be high expectations from the fans. Nix would be the 14th Broncos quarterback to start a game since Peyton Manning.

Nix is 24, which is not your typical age for a rookie quarterback. He thinks being older will help him deal with the rigors of the job.

"I think it will definitely help. It for sure won't hurt. I think experience is one of the best teachers really in anything. The more you do something, the better you should get at it," Nix said. "For me, I've just got to start from somewhere and just grow each and every day to be the best player that I can possibly be for my teammates and for my coaches."

"My goal for this year is to do whatever I can quite simply to help this franchise and organization succeed at a high level and win games."

Broncos fans are certainly hoping he wins a lot of games.