Several inches of rain and feet of snow set to hit Colorado

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for heavy rain and heavy snow across the Front Range

A strong moisture pack storm is blasting into the Rockies this weekend. Moisture amounts will the most we have seen in a long time. Drenching rains will start over the plains and Front Range Friday night along with a heavy, wet snow machine ramping up in the mountains.

Heavy bouts of rain is expected to soak the Denver metro area and I-25 Urban corridor all day Saturday into Sunday. By the time we get to the end of the weekend some areas may see as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain fall.

Now for the snow. Castle Pines, Castle Rock over to Franktown and down to the north side of Colorado Springs are now in a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 8 inches of snow thru Saturday night. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas but, roads could be icy and somewhat slushy by the end of the day.

In the higher elevations the weekend story will be the the snow! We have a Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range mountains and higher foothills including the Sawatch Range and the Pikes Peak/Teller County areas thru Saturday. Some areas could see 1 to 3 feet of snow! Park county, The Western Slope and San Juan mountains could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Rain and snow will continue thru Sunday morning before storm releases its grip on Colorado. With warmer drier weather moving in for Monday and Tuesday.