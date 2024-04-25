10,000+ students enjoy interactive science experiment at Denver's Coors Field for STEM Day

Some 10,000 teachers, parents and students traveled across four states to Coors Field in Denver to bring their love of science to life. This is for STEM Day, a pretty interactive way to showcase science.

The crowds cheered loudly as the science experiments show started with a special guest, Dinger with the Colorado Rockies. This was followed by a ball launch out of barrels.

Esteemed Science Educator Steve Spangler is putting on this show for the 13th year. The show includes toilet paper getting launched out of leaf blowers and a liquid temperature that is 320 degrees below zero to create smoke clouds.

STEM Day at Coors Field CBS

One parent CBS News Colorado's Traffic Tracker Brian Sherrod spoke with, tells him this is her and her autistic son's third year attending this event. She wants him to enjoy what kids get to enjoy every day."

"It's important because we can engage students who may not otherwise be engaged through a sporting event. They can learn through Steve Spangler through science. It is an exciting way and a local way to learn. It is out-of-the-classroom, hands-on learning and they are seeing things in real time. It's important for engagement."

Drone show at Coors Field for STEM Day CBS

Everyone who attended the game now gets a chance to enjoy a Colorado Rockies game against the San Diego Padres. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.