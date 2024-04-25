Denver Broncos select quarterback Bo Nix with No. 12 pick in first round of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos didn't trade up, they didn't trade back and they still found their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. Nix was the 6th quarterback taken in the first 12 picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Bo Nix of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2 in Indianapolis. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Nix started 61 games in his college career at both Auburn and Oregon. That's more than any other NCAA quarterback ever. Last year at Oregon, he threw for 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns, earning the PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks throws a pass during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ducks defeated the Flames 45-6. Getty Images

In his college career, Nix threw for over 15,000 yards.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix looks down field under pressure from the Colorado Buffaloes defense in the first quarter at Autzen Stadium Sept. 23, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

