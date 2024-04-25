Denver Broncos select quarterback Bo Nix with No. 12 pick in first round of NFL Draft
By
Eric Christensen
/ CBS Colorado
The Denver Broncos didn't trade up, they didn't trade back and they still found their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. Nix was the 6th quarterback taken in the first 12 picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Nix started 61 games in his college career at both Auburn and Oregon. That's more than any other NCAA quarterback ever. Last year at Oregon, he threw for 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns, earning the PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year award.
In his college career, Nix threw for over 15,000 yards.