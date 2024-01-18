McMeen in the Middle: Struggling to adapt to life in the U.S.

McMeen in the Middle is CBS News Colorado's exclusive series on how one Denver school is responding to the continuous enrollment of migrant students.

The Rosas-Salloum family thought they were on the path to success when they arrived to the U.S. half a year ago.

Carlos Rosas, the family's main provider, found a job in construction. He quickly saved up money and was able to move out of the migrant shelter. He eventually rented an apartment and bought a used car.

However, as the winter season set in, their fortune changed due to Rosas being temporarily laid off from his construction job.

The family is back to the drawing board and looking for work while being two months behind on rent.

Meanwhile, 6-year-old Maikol Rosas-Salloum is finding his way in a new country. Maikol is a first grader at McMeen Elementary School, learning in Spanish and English.

He is now adjusting to life in the U.S. after his family fled corruption and danger in Venezuela and Colombia.

For Maikol, learning a new language and culture has been tough, but when the bell rings all of that disappears when he sees both of his parents picking him up after school.

However, he has no clue that the only reason his dad is able to pick him up lately is because he is currently unemployed.

"I haven't worked since Dec. 22 and since then I owe my rent, lawyer fees, and the car insurance," said Carlos, in Spanish.

The Rosas-Salloum family arrived in Denver six months ago.

Their journey began nearly seven years ago when they left Venezuela due to death threats and government corruption.

The family fled to Colombia where they stayed in a small town for six years.

"In Colombia, where we lived, it was a military zone and he also experienced those conflicts. He experienced what it was like to have to lie on the ground because the soldiers were shooting loudly in the street," said Carlos.

It was the only life Maikol Rosas-Salloum had ever known.

"He has experienced things in his life that I would never wish on anyone," said Carlos.

Now, that they are in Denver the 6-year-old is facing another struggle, adapting to a new culture and country.

"I don't like English because I don't understand it," said Maikol.

His parents are also struggling with making ends meet.

"Right now… this is the toughest time for me because I do not have a job, and every day that goes by the debt increases," said Carlos.

Although it is a difficult time for the family, they remain grateful for food banks and organizations that help try to make life as normal as possible for their kids.

"We try to not let the children see what is actually going on in the house and try to deal with our responsibilities without worrying them," said Carlos.

Despite his parents' best efforts, Maikol is a sharp kid, who craves connection to this new world. His parents hope it will all work out.

"It is a country of opportunity, a country where we can establish ourselves, reach our goals and our dreams," said Carlos.

McMeen Elementary School has a mental health team that is also stepping up.

Jewish Family Service of Colorado is providing psychologists who are specially trained in helping immigrants and refugees adapt to school. The organization does this through play-based therapy.

The Denver Public Schools Foundation has set up a New Arrivals, Student and Family Fund to help schools like McMeen support migrant students and their families. Learn more here.

The Rose Foundation and the Denver Foundation each gave $25,000 to the DPS Foundation as a matching grant to encourage others to donate. So, for every dollar that the public donates to the New Arrivals fund, the amount will be matched up to $50,000.