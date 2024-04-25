2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

2024 NFL Draft Round 1 recap Recapping Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft 03:40

The worst kept secret in the NFL finally came to fruition Thursday as the Chicago Bears selected highly-touted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But the theme of the first round was the run on quarterbacks. An unprecedented six of the first 12 picks were quarterbacks, an NFL Draft record. The first 14 selections were offensive players, also a draft record, with no defensive players being taken until the Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu at No. 15.

The Bears and their long-suffering fans hope Williams, the 22-year-old phenom, will finally bring them much-needed stability at the quarterback position, which has been in flux since the days of Jim McMahon in the 1980s.

To make way for Williams, Chicago traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft failed to meet the lofty expectations that were set for him. The Bears immediately sought to give Williams a weapon, selecting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick.

In honor of Detroit hosting the draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell trotted out rapper Eminem and Lions legend Barry Sanders to kick off the festivities. More than 275,000 people attended the draft Thursday, according to Goodell, a record for the event.

Former player Barry Sanders shakes hands with rapper Marshall "Eminem" Mathers during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on. Getty Images

This year's draft is one of the deepest in years at the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver positions, in part due to the pandemic, which spurred many players to extend their college careers. Nine offensive linemen and seven wide receivers went off the board Thursday. In total, 23 offensive players and only nine defensive players were selected in the first round.

The top of the draft went chalk, with quarterbacks as the first three selections. LSU's Jayden Daniels was taken No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots selected North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3 to replace former first round pick Mac Jones, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.

The Arizona Cardinals selected the first receiver with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. — son of his namesake, legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. — to pair with talented Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Following reports that the Los Angeles Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh would perhaps trade down, the Bolts instead stood pat, taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt in an effort to improve an offensive line that has struggled to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

The first major surprise was provided by the Atlanta Falcons, who even though they had signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason, selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick. Penix was not expected to go until late in the first round, due in part to injury concerns.

The Minnesota Vikings — Cousins' former home — conducted the first trade of the night, swapping picks with the New York Jets to move up from 11 to 10 to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title in January.

The surprises culminated with the Denver Broncos — who also in search for help at quarterback after cutting Russell Wilson — selected seasoned 24-year-old Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12. Nix started 61 games over his college career, according to CBS Colorado, more than any other NCAA quarterback ever.

Rounds two and three of the draft will be held Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

NFL Draft order and picks for the first round

No. 1: Chicago Bears — QB Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 2: Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU Jayden Daniels celebrates after being selected second overall by the Washington Commanders during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 3: New England Patriots — QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Drake Maye celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 4: Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame Offensive tackle Joe Alt of Notre Dame prepares for the vertical jump during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kara Durrette / Getty Images

No. 6: New York Giants — WR Malik Nabers, LSU LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

No. 7: Tennessee Titans — OT JC Latham, Alabama JC Latham celebrates after being selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons — QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington Michael Penix of Washington participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 9: Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze, Washington Rome Odunze poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected ninth overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 10: Minnesota Vikings — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (via pick swap with the Jets) J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Hickey / Getty Images

No. 11: New York Jets — OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu of the Penn State participates in the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Justin Casterline / Getty Images

No. 12: Denver Broncos — QB Bo Nix, Oregon Bo Nix of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 13: Las Vegas Raiders — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia Brock Bowers, University of Georgia tight end, trains in his hometown on April 24, 2024 in Napa, California. Kimberly White/Getty Images for MET-Rx

No. 14: New Orleans Saints — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 15: Indianapolis Colts — DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA Laiatu Latu poses after being selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 16: Seattle Seahawks — DL Byron Murphy, Texas Defensive lineman Byron Murphy of Texas looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 17: Minnesota Vikings — DE Dallas Turner, Alabama (via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars) Dallas Turner poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 17th overall by the Minnesota Vikings during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 18: Cincinnati Bengals — OT Amarius Mims, Georgia Amarius Mims of Georgia participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

No. 19: Los Angeles Rams — DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Jared Verse of Florida State runs the the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 20: Pittsburgh Steelers — OL Troy Fautanu, Washington Offensive lineman Troy Fautanu of Washington participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 21: Miami Dolphins — DE Chop Robinson, Penn State Defensive end Chop Robinson of Penn State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

No. 22: Philadelphia Eagles — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo Quinyon Mitchell poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 23: Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Brian Thomas Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

No. 24: Detroit Lions — CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (via trade with Cowboys) Terrion Arnold of the Alabama Crimson Tide arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

No. 25: Green Bay Packers — OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — OL Graham Barton, Duke Graham Barton of the Duke Blue Devils walks off the field in the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

No. 27: Arizona Cardinals — DL Darius Robinson, Missouri Darius Robinson arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

No. 28: Kansas City Chiefs — WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (via trade with Bills) Xavier Worthy of Texas sets the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kara Durrette / Getty Images

No. 29: Dallas Cowboys — OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma Offensive lineman Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma during the American Team practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 31, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 30: Baltimore Ravens — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson Nate Wiggins of Clemson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 31: San Francisco 49ers — WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 32: Carolina Panthers — WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (via trade with the Bills) Xavier Legette of South Carolina participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images