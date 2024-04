The Broncos on Friday selected edge rusher Jonah Elliss from Utah in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss lines up at line of scrimmage during a college football game between the Utah Utes against the USC Trojans on October 21, 2023, at United Airlines Field at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Elliss was a a finalist for the 2023 Lombardi Award as well as several other awards, and earned second-team honors on the CBS Sports All-America team.

Barring a trade, Denver doesn't have another pick until Saturday's later rounds.