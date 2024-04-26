Pro-Palestinian protesters pepper Denver Mayor Mike Johnston with questions, taunts on Auraria Campus

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston arrived at the Auraria campus Friday night for a brief conversation with pro-Palestinian protestors who have occupied the lawn in front of the Tivoli Student Union. The protestors are on the campus demanding the three schools located there -- University of Colorado Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and Community College of Denver -- divest from any contacts with Israel and from defense contractors they view as profiting from the War in Gaza.

CBS

Johnston spent a few minutes among the crowd trying to convince them not to camp on the property, which violates the campus' camping ban. Earlier in the day about 40 protesters were arrested on tresspassing charges.

"We are here to try to make sure we can help you all exercise to protest peacefully. We want this to be a campus where you can exercise your First Amendment rights and be respected to do that," said Johnston.

"We also have to have a campus that can continue to operate here so our ask is we need to you all to be able to pull down the tents. That is against campus policy. You can continue to protest peacefully once the tents come down."

He made the announcements as protestors peppered him with questions and taunts. Soon after Johnston departed with Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, talking with one protest leader before leaving.