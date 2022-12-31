Watch the special: "Out of the Ashes"
"Out of the Ashes: One Year after the Marshall Fire" is an in-depth look at some untold stories one year after Colorado's most destructive wildfire.
"Out of the Ashes: One Year after the Marshall Fire" is an in-depth look at some untold stories one year after Colorado's most destructive wildfire.
One year after losing his business and home to the Marshall Fire, Wayne Shellnut shares his story on the long road to recovery of finding a home and renovating his business.
A woman is crystalizing the emotions of those affected by the Marshall Fire with her photography and helping them heal through their own artistic expression.
There are so many stories of loss and despair from what happened during the Marshall Fire a little over a year ago, but there are also stories about hope and survival.
While many continue to work to put the pieces together, and others try to move on. Friday was a day spent sharing stories with the community and thanking those who showed up on the day of the fire to help.
The Marshall Fire complicated many people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or move somewhere else?
A woman who moved to Superior only a month prior to the Marshall Fire and lost her house to the flames described her intense evacuation process a year ago.
A woman whose home was narrowly spared by the Marshall Fire is among those who've stepped up in a big way to help their neighbors in the year since the wildfire devastated parts of Boulder County.
With the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire approaching, volunteers continue to reach out and help others affected by the fire.
As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire, Boulder County has a number of in-person and virtual events to memorialize the devastation and help survivors heal and connect with one another, as well as resources.
A new company with lots of experience working after fires is getting homes rebuilt quickly in the Marshall Fire burn area.
A total of approximately 400 homes in Superior burned in the fire a year ago.
Molly Kobus remembers the first day back to school after the Marshall Fire like it was yesterday; an elementary school so filled with grief you could practically feel it.
As the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire approaches, Boulder Fire is rolling out a new evacuation system.
The city is asking the federal government, private businesses, and area non-profits for help. The state of Colorado is helping with relocation efforts as 70% of the migrants, according to the state, indicate they would rather be somewhere else.
For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver.
The latest study from Pew Research found nearly half of all U.S. teens say they've been bullied or harassed online. We spoke to to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, a psychiatrist from the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact.
Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical.
The Bills say he went into cardiac arrest after a hit and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken to a hospital, where he is sedated.
Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach.
Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero elected to pass on taking the interim head coaching job after his good friend Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct.
Thornton city officials say the construction of 18,000 housing units is on hold until a water pipeline fight is resolved with Larimer County, which is preventing potentially 54,000 new residents from moving into the city.
Right now, CTE can only be diagnosed by examining a patient's brain after they have died. CTE is a progressive, degenerative brain disease that can cause depression, impulse control issues and impaired judgment.
Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tells CBS News Colorado he's been advocating to ensure the idea of moving the stadium for the Denver Broncos down the line isn't in the cards.
Investigators are combing through every aspect of Bryan Kohberger's life, as they try to piece together a possible motive.
The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is believed to have traveled billions of miles from the most distant region of the solar system — and this will likely be the only time it's visible from Earth for thousands of years.
"That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army," Kyiv's police chief wrote.
"We are trying our best. We cannot tell the boy's condition yet," a rescuer said.
The impact of high energy costs on LEAP beneficiaries has been "staggering."
The Weld County Department of Human Services says its staff has worked overtime, after hours and weekends to meet an unprecedented demand for food assistance recently.
Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year.
In a Gallup poll this month, more than half of Americans said rising prices caused financial hardship in their household.
Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.
The homegrown herbs and spices, Noy Farrell says, are the perfect concoction to help boost your immune system and cure those winter blues.
Right as cases of RSV started to decline throughout the country, a dramatic spike in flu cases is now plaguing both children and adults. And, the recent holiday season is not expected to help prevent the virus from spreading even further.
Hangovers have probably been around since humans discovered alcohol. And for just as long, people have been searching for the magic potion or concoction that will get you to the quickest exit off the hangover highway.
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
XBB.1.5's ascent is usurping other Omicron variant cousins BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which had dominated a wave of infections over the fall.
Avalanches are the deadliest natural disasters in the state.
Snowpack is above normal across six of Colorado's eight river basins including the Slate Platte basin which includes the metro area.
Brian Bunnell was killed at Berthoud Pass on Dec. 26, while snowboarding with his three sons. Bunnell was not only an experienced backcountry rider, he was an avid mountain biker and a beloved chemistry teacher at Conifer High School.
CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger is in the First Alert Weather Tracker with the latest on the slick conditions.
Damar Hamlin's injury Monday has parents of kids involved with contact sports and youth sports coaches, reassessing the risks.
