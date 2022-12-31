Couple whose Louisville home was destroyed in Marshall Fire still unsure if they'll rebuild

Watch the CBS Colorado special: "Out of the Ashes: One Year after the Marshall Fire"

Over 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire, but a year later in many of the Colorado neighborhoods that took bit hits you can see houses being rebuilt.

A few of the affected properties in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County have changed hands, others are the sites of rebuilding by their original owners, but many others are still empty lots in limbo. Dozens of plots are up for sale with few buyers in sight.

It has complicated people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or move somewhere else? One family facing that question told CBS News Colorado they're caught in the middle of tough decision.

Barbara and Kirk Holub were at home with their dogs Thule and Rufus on Dec. 30. 2021, when they spotted a glimpse of smoke outside.

"We actually ran out to Davidson Mesa and took pictures of this tiny little fire, not at all knowing how it would impact our lives," Barbara said.

That impact would be quickly felt at their Louisville home.

"All of a sudden the fire truck came by and (they) said 'Get out. Get out now. And we went 'Why? It looks just fine,'" she said.

It was not fine. Their home for more than two decades was destroyed.

Then came the next part: dealing with a disaster.

"The morning after the fire our first adjuster called us and said 'Alright, first things first, tell me what was in your refrigerator?' My mouth dropped to the floor and I said 'After all this, and you want to know what was in our refrigerator?'"

The decision for the Holubs became do they stay where they loved so much or do they go? The Pacific Northwest was calling. First Oregon, but that did not work out.

"So then we decided to explore Washington, which was magically beautiful but very muddy. And then we got homesick and we said 'We want to come back to Colorado,'" Barbara said.

With their home destroyed they decided to buy another house in Erie while interest rates were still low. At times they're still homesick for Louisville, though, and question if rebuilding on their property is the right answer.

"And it changes every day. A month ago we were just super excited and couldn't wait to see the house come up out of the ground," Kirk said.

The memories of their Louisville neighborhood are still very strong.

"We would take our coffee in the backyard and chat over the fence with the neighbors," Barbara said.

But then there are the practical aspects: they don't know what insurance will pay, the cost to rebuild is high and interest rates are high, too. Blueprints of their potentially new home in the old location have been drawn up. The designs show a "gorgeous" house with numerous energy efficiencies. But they worry about their neighbors facing higher interest rates and insurance costs.

Despite being at an impasse, the Holubs are grateful for all the support they've gotten in the year since the fire. Barbara loves the beautiful quilt a Boulder quilting club made for her. And a friend sent a photograph of flowers coming up at their old home.

"Hope springs eternal," Kirk said.

A year later, and still they have an unclear future. So is it Erie, or back to Boulder County? They are confident they will make the right decision.

"And we're going to be making it together. ... With the dogs," said Barbara.