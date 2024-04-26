Denver Film's 25th Film on the Rocks lineup includes The Matrix, family favorites

The 25th edition of Film on the Rocks lineup includes The Matrix and some family favorites for the annual summer series. Film on the Rocks also includes live performances along with the beloved films under the stars at the iconic Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

MORRISON, CO - MAY 12: A purple hue over fans during an all-star tribute concert for Prince at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 12, 2016 in Morrison, Colorado. The Denver Film Society showed the film Purple Rain. Thomas Cooper / Getty Images

The season kicks off June 10 with a 25th-anniversary presentation of The Matrix and concludes Aug. 19 with a presentation of Mad Max: Fury Road with three films in the middle, Shrek, The Wizard of Oz and Deadpool.

"We're excited to celebrate 25 years of Film on the Rocks with another amazing lineup of films, local musicians and entertainers performing under the stars at the iconic Red Rocks Park," said Denver Film CEO, Kevin Smith in a statement. "From the 25th-anniversary celebration of a computer hacker's journey into the Matrix to Shrek's rescue of Princess Fiona, the 85th-anniversary celebration of Dorothy, Toto and friends' trip to the Emerald City, Wade Wilson's transformation to Deadpool, and concluding with the daring escape of Mad Max, our 2024 lineup is packed full of options for a wide range of audiences."

Film Schedule:

THE MATRIX

Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Monday, June 10, 8:30 p.m.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), an elusive figure considered to be the most dangerous man alive, can answer his question -- What is the Matrix? Neo is contacted by Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), a beautiful stranger who leads him into an underworld where he meets Morpheus. They fight a brutal battle for their lives against a cadre of viciously intelligent secret agents. It is a truth that could cost Neo something more precious than his life.

25th Anniversary!

Featuring a pre-show performance by DARKARTS

SHREK

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Monday, June 24, 8:30 p.m.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters. They were all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). Determined to save their home -- not to mention his -- Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) to be Farquaad's bride. Rescuing the Princess may be small compared to her deep, dark secret.

Presented by Xcel Energy

Featuring a pre-show performance by School of Rock

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Director: Victor Fleming

Monday, July 8, 8:30 p.m.

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) to earn his help.

85th Anniversary!

Including a pre-show event with National Geographic Live

DEADPOOL

Director: Tim Miller

Monday, July 15, 8:30 p.m.

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing down when evil scientist Ajax (Ed Skrein) tortures, disfigures and transforms him into Deadpool. The rogue experiment leaves Deadpool with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor. With help from mutant allies Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Deadpool uses his new skills to hunt down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Featuring a pre-show performance by Doc Sadler Band

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Director: George Miller

Monday, Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Years after the collapse of civilization, the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the desert fortress the Citadel. When the warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) leads the despot's five wives in a daring escape, she forges an alliance with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), a loner and former captive. Fortified in the massive, armored truck the War Rig, they try to outrun the ruthless warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland.

Featuring a pre-show performance by the winner of the Colorado Native Sundown Throwdown, a Battle of the Bands contest sponsored by Molson Coors

Tickets for the five-movie season go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP reserved seating. Group sales are also available by contacting Russel Brewer at russel@denverfilm.org.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the film presentation at 8:30 p.m. Each show will be emceed by a local comedian, actor, and event host Janae Burris. Pre-show entertainment includes performances by DARKARTS, School of Rock, Doc Sadler Band, and the winner of the Colorado Native Sundown Throwdown, a Battle of the Bands contest sponsored by Molson Coors.